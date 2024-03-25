Uttar Pradesh: Two killed, three others injured after state roadways bus hits SUV in Muzaffarnagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least two persons died and three sustained serious injuries when their SUV was hit by an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the Ganga canal road in Muzaffarnagar.

According to the police, the accident took place on Sunday night when the SUV was on its way from Haridwar to Ghaziabad. The deceased have been identified as Ankur Tyagi (28) and Monti (25), they said.

They were hit by an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus between Beldra and Nirgajni villages under the Bhopa police station limits.

Injured rushed to hospital

Three other occupants of the SUV sustained serious injuries in the accident and were shifted to the hospital, Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said.

The bus driver fled after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead, 8 injured after SUV collides with pick-up truck in Ballia