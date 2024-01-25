Uttar Pradesh: 12 dead after dumper rams into auto-rickshaw in Shahjahanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 12 dead after dumper rams into auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur road accident: Twelve people were declared dead after a speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw ferrying passengers on Thursday (January 25) morning in Shahjahanpur district. The accident was attributed to low visibility caused by dense fog.

The collision occurred on Farrukhabad road under the Allahganj police station limits. The dumper has been seized. All the victims were going for Ganga snan (bath).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the grieving families.

He has directed officials to prioritise the immediate treatment of the injured and extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

