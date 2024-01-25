Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: 12 dead after dumper rams into auto-rickshaw in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur road accident: The collision between tempo and dumper occurred on Farrukhabad road under the Allahganj police station limits. The dumper has been seized by police.

Shahjahanpur Updated on: January 25, 2024 13:43 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) 12 dead after dumper rams into auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur road accident: Twelve people were declared dead after a speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw ferrying passengers on Thursday (January 25) morning in Shahjahanpur district. The accident was attributed to low visibility caused by dense fog.

The collision occurred on Farrukhabad road under the Allahganj police station limits. The dumper has been seized. All the victims were going for Ganga snan (bath).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident and offered condolences to the grieving families.

He has directed officials to prioritise the immediate treatment of the injured and extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

