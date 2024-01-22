Uttar Pradesh: Car catches fire after collision, driver burnt alive in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Noida: Police personnel keep a watch from a flyover.

In a harrowing incident under the Sector 59 Metro Station in Noida, a Toyota Corolla Altis caught fire after colliding with a divider while attempting a U-turn. The accident resulted in the death of one person travelling in the vehicle. Here are the details:

Fatal collision and blaze

The unfortunate incident occurred in the Police Station Phase 3 area. According to officials, the car collided with the divider, subsequently catching fire and turning into a blazing inferno.

Emergency response

Upon receiving news of the accident, prompt responses were initiated by the local authorities. Police officials, the fire service unit, and the Fire Safety Services Officer (FSSO) quickly reached the scene to address the situation.

Preliminary assessment

Officials, conducting a preliminary assessment, stated that the vehicle had collided with the divider and ended up on top of it. The impact led to the subsequent fire that claimed the life of the person inside the car.

Traffic resumes; no law and order issues

Despite the tragic incident, traffic resumed smoothly in the area after the authorities managed to contain the situation. No additional problems related to law and order were reported following the accident.

Ongoing investigation

A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and subsequent fire is currently underway. Authorities are working to gather more information and insights into this unfortunate incident.

