CM Yogi's visit to Ayodhya to review preparations cancelled due to bad weather

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya was cancelled due to bad weather on Thursday. The CM was scheduled to review the preparations today ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya on December 30. Now Yogi will take stock of works through video conference, said the sources. Earlier, there had been a delay due to dense fog wrapping the city since early morning, later, it was decided to drop the plane to visit. The CM was also scheduled to pay a visit to the Hanumangarhi temple and pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman.

PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, airport

Prime Minister Modi will visit the temple town on December 30 to inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the airport. He will also address a rally, officials had said earlier.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be held on January 22 and it will be attended by the prime minister.

A ceremonial gateway to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site has been erected in front of the Birla Dharmshala and workers are giving finishing touches to it. The gateway is located near Hanumangarhi temple and leads to the site of the upcoming temple. Heavy security has been deployed around the Hanumangarhi temple and roads leading to the temple complex construction site. A massive crowd is expected to descend in Ayodhya close to the consecration ceremony, and the city is getting decked up for the big day.

A set of imposing sun-themed columns -- 'Surya Stambhs' -- have been installed along a prominent street in the city. Most of the Ram temple compound here will be a green area with hundreds of trees and the complex itself will be "atmanirbhar", the temple's trust had said on Tuesday, underlining features like its own sewage and water treatment plants, a fire brigade post and a dedicated power line.

About 70 per cent of the 70-acre complex will be a green area, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai told reporters here. "The green area includes portions which are very dense, and in some segments of it, even sunlight hardly filters through," he said. About 600 existing trees are preserved in the green belt.

