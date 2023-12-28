Lalu Yadav created 'chakravyu' to remove Nitish Kumar from Bihar CM post, claims Giriraj Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Thursday claimed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have to quit soon his ally RJD chief created a 'chakravyu' (conspiracy) to remove him from the CMO.

"Nitish Kumar ji will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar for just a few days. Lalu Yadav has created a 'chakravyu' for this. The first step of this 'chakravyu' was making Awadh Bihar the speaker of the Bihar Assembly. Nitish Kumar will become former (CM) very soon... It is fixed that Nitish Kumar will not remain the CM anymore. In the next few days, Bihar is going to get a new CM from RJD..."

Singh's statement about another change in Bihar politics is crucial as Lok Sabha election is approaching and NDA and Mahagathbandhan are devising strategies to win maximum seats in the 'changed' political equation in Bihar. In the last Lok Sabha election NDA with having Nitish Kumar as a partner swept the state by winning as many as 38 seats out of 40 in Bihar. But, now Nitish Kumar has changed his side. With Kumar on board, Mahagathbandhan looks strong in the state. However, the BJP is confident of repeating landslide victory in 2024 citing PM Modi's popularity in Bihar.

