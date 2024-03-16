Samajwadi Party releases fifth list, fields Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, replaces candidate in Misrikh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday released its 5th list of five candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024. In its latest list, Akhilesh's party has fielded five candidates and replaced one on the Misrikh seat.

The party has fielded Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh and replaced the candidate in Misrikh seat with Manoj Kumar Raghvanshi.

SP has named Dr Mahendra Nagar from Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bheem Nishad from Sultanpur, Jitendra Dohre from Etawah, and Narayan Das Ahriwar from Jalaun.

Earlier today, the election commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh be held in all the seven phases | Complete schedule of Lok Sabha Election in UP

