Ram Temple: Sadhvi Ritambhara and Uma Bharti shed tears of joy, hug each other in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara, two prominent figures in the Ram Temple movement, met in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Mandir on Monday. The two women experienced an emotional reunion, embracing and shedding tears of joy upon meeting each other.

When Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara encountered each other inside the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya, the moment was deeply emotional. In fact, Sadhvi Ritambhara and Uma Bharti shared a hug, during which Sadhvi Ritambhara became teary-eyed and shed tears of joy on the construction of Ram Temple.

It is worth noting that both Sadhvi Ritambhara and Uma Bharti have played significant roles in the construction of the Ram temple. Prior to the demolition of the Babri Masjid, they were instrumental in motivating the kar sevaks. Their speeches inspired the kar sevaks to continue their service with unwavering dedication, without fatigue, interruption, or hesitation.

Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara, along with several other BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, and Vishnu Hari Dalmiya, were once charged by the CBI in the Babri Masjid demolition case. However, on September 30, 2020, a special court acquitted all of them.

Bringing an end to the 500-year-long ‘exile’ of Lord Ram, the new idol of Ram Lalla, in its five-year-old form, was consecrated in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were witness to the historic moment when the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled for the first time after its Pran Pratishtha.

The Prime Minister offered prayers to the deity and also performed ‘aarti’ on the occasion. He also performed 'Dandavat Pranam' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The rituals began at around 12 pm today after PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya. Excitement and enthusiasm reached the zenith across Ayodhya as the Prime Minister landed in the holy temple town for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

