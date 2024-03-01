Video: Noida society security guards beat residents with sticks after scuffle over parking, six arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Scuffle breaks out between residents and security guards in Noida's Paras Tierea society.

Noida: Six security guards at a residential society in Noida were detained by the police on Thursday for disrupting peace and attacking residents after a scuffle broke out over a parking issue, inside the society. The incident took place in Paras Tierea society, situated in Sector 137.

According to reports, the argument between the residents and security guards broke out over parking a non-sticker four wheeler in the society.

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing several security guards, a man and a woman arguing over the parking issue.

However, the scuffle escalated further after which two people -- the man and woman -- were assaulted by security guards. The video shows two guards attacking the man using wooden sticks.

The matter was reported to the police after which six guards were detained.

Reports further said that the residents wanted to park their car inside but were not allowed by the security guards. They then parked the vehicle outside. But when they arrived after half-an-hour, an argument broke out between them.

Reported by Rahul Thakur

ALSO READ | Noida: BBA student killed by 'friends', body buried in farmland in Amroha