Noida: 5 policemen suspended after man stabbed to death, body dragged on street

The police department took action against five cops, including the in-charge of a police station and a post over alleged negligence in a gruesom murder case. They were suspended, said the police officials on Tuesday.

Their development comes in the wake of the murder of a 50-year-old e-rickshaw driver on Saturday by two men who allegedly stabbed him and then dragged his body through the streets of Barola village after tying his body to a motorcycle.

The officials said the two accused were arrested shortly after the gruesome incident and a departmental inquiry found laxity on part of some local policemen, who have been suspended now.

After the murder of e-rickshaw driver Mehndi Hassan, whose body was dumped near a police post, the accused Anuj and Nitin Baisla were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The two also suffered gunshot injuries during a gunfight with the police while making an attempt to flee from their custody, police said.

The duo had killed Hassan in order to avenge the attack on Anuj's father by him in the past, according to the police.

Purported visuals of the body being dragged through the streets of Barola by the duo had also surfaced on social media.

