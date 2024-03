Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed section 144 in Lucknow till May 17 in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections and festivals.

JCP Law and Order Upendra Kumar Agrawal has informed that in view of upcoming general elections and festivals including Holi and ongoing Ramzan, section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow.

Lucknow will vote in the upcoming elections in the fifth phase on May 20.

Image Source : INDIA TVSection 144 imposed in Lucknow

More to follow...