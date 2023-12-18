Monday, December 18, 2023
     
Lucknow: Fire breaks out at OPD of Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital, two killed

Lucknow: The section of the hospital was vacated and patients were shifted after the fire spread in the OPD of PGI hospital. The fire officials rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Raju Kumar
Lucknow
Updated on: December 18, 2023 15:53 IST
Fire at Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital
Image Source : INDIA TV Fire at Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital

Two people were after a fire broke out at Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow on Monday. The flames were spotted at the old OPD building of the hospital. The initial reports suggested that the fire incident happened after a ventilator burst in the hospital. However, the official statement is yet awaited.

The fire caused chaos at the hospital. As soon as the fire broke out, there was a stampede-like situation on the spot, said eyewitnesses.

The entire hospital has been evacuated. The complex of the hospital was seen covered by smoke after the fire incident.

More than half a dozen fire brigade vehicles were at the spot to douse the fire.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the fire incident and directed senior officers and fire brigade teams to reach the spot and carry out relief work expeditiously.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide proper treatment.

