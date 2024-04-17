NDA-led BJP not going to cross 150-seat mark: Rahul Gandhi with Akhilesh Yadav by his side

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi with Akhilesh Yadav

With the campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections ending on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the NDA-led BJP is not going to cross 150-seat mark in the upcoming elections.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well..."

When asked whether he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi or Raebareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "This is BJP's question, very good. Whatever order I will get, I will follow it. In our party, all these (selections of candidates) decisions are taken by the CEC."

Talking to the same tune, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "I want to extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ram Navami. I am happy that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Samajwadi Party are doing a press conference together...Today, we are in Ghaziabad and this time INDIA alliance will wipe out BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur. Today, farmers are upset as all the promises of BJP turned out to be fake..."

"...'Electoral bond ne inka band baja diya...BJP sabhi bhrashtachiroya ka godaam ban gayi'...They are not only taking corrupts (in their party) but also keeping the money earned by the corrupts..," added Yadav.