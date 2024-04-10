Lok Sabha elections 2024: Three of family among 14 candidates in race from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad seat

Follow us on Image Source : ELECTION COMMISISON (WEBSITE) Three of Pundir family among 14 candidates in race for Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Three relatives are among the total 14 candidates who are in the interesting race for the elections to the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, officials of the district election office said.

The officials added that Thakur Nand Kishor Pundir, the candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), his wife Kavita and his nephew Abhishek Pundir are among the 14 contesting candidates.

As per media reports, Kavita and Nand Kishor Pundir's nephew Abhishek are contesting as independent candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. All three candidates have declined to comment on their decision to contest against each other. This, however, is not an uncommon occurrence.

What do 'political pundits' think of such situation?

Political observers said that candidates often field proxies to use the resources allotted to the latter. But such a move, if proved, can lead to fines as it violates the model code of conduct (MCC).

“Pundir is BSP’s candidate from the Ghaziabad seat. So, his wife and nephew could be considered proxy candidates. This is an old practice employed by candidates to avail facilities during the campaign and counting process,” a political commentator, said.

As only one agent per candidate is allowed inside polling booths on the day of counting, the main candidate can also use agents allotted to proxy candidates to their advantage, Mishra said.

How many polling stations will be there in Ghaziabad?

Ghaziabad will have over 3,000 polling booths in the general elections. Election officials said the model code of conduct requires candidates to divulge details on the number of vehicles, election expenditures, including campaign expenses, etc.

“The rule is very clear that the resources of one candidate will not be used by another, and if credible proof comes to light, candidates can be penalised following proper investigation,” a poll official said.

Affidavits of Pundir family

The affidavits filed by the three bear the same address, house number and locality- 60/215 Kambalwala Bagh (second), Lakshman Vihar, Nai Mandi, Muzaffarnagar. Interestingly, Pundir was not BSP’s first choice as a candidate. The party had first announced Anshay Kalra as its candidate, but within days, he was replaced.

Pundir earlier told media, “I was a BJP party worker for over 15 years and wanted to contest from the Ghaziabad seat but was overlooked. The Ghaziabad seat has been traditionally a Rajput seat, and the party in the last 15 years had fielded candidates from the community, including Rajnath Singh and VK Singh. This time, the seat was denied to the Rajput community, and there is a sense of unhappiness over the party’s choice,” he said.

Educational qualification/ assets owned by Pundir family

According to his affidavit, the 50-year-old is a BEd and has assets- movable and immovable- worth Rs 16.5 crore. His wife, Kavita, holds a masters degree and is a housewife. She is also contesting from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat on a Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) ticket.

According to the report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), her movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 21.5 crore. As per Abhishek’s election affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 35.8 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 4 lakh. The 27-year-old also holds a masters degree.

When will Ghaziabad vote?

Ghaziabad will vote for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26 (Friday), in the second of the seven-phased polls.

The country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, sends the maximum number of members to the Lok Sabha, at 80, will poll for the Lower House across seven phases, starting April 19. The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with nearly 97 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Election Commission (EC). The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4 (Tuesday).

