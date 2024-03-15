Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP fields Daroga Saroj and 5 others from UP, leaves Bhadohi for TMC

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SP released third list of candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Samajwadi Party on Friday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The party has fielded Yashvir Singh from Bijnor and while Jasvir Balmiki from Hathras.

Earlier, in its first list, the party had fielded Dharmendra Yadav, the son of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Abhay Ram Yadav, from Budaun. The other candidates on the list are Surendra Singh Patel from Varanasi, Iqra Hasan from Kairana, Praveen Singh Aron from Bareilly and Ajendra Singh Rajput from Hamirpur. In the earlier list, the party had fielded senior leader Shivpal Yadav from Budaun parliamentary constituency.

Here is the complete list of candidates:

Bijnor: Yashvir Singh Nagina: Manoj Kumar Meerut: Bhanu Pratap Singh (Advocate) Aligarh: Brijendra Singh Hathras: Jasvir Balmiki Lalganj: Daroga Saroj Bhadohi: Trinamool Congress

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal Yadav had contested from Firozabad on PSPL ticket but secured a distant third position, with the BJP bagging the seat while Akshay Yadav of the SP was the runner-up.

Shivpal Yadav, also Mulayam's brother, had defected from SP months before the 2017 assembly elections and formed his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL). However, following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav in October in 2022, Shivpal grew close to SP again.

