Bihar: I will contest from Hajipur, waiting for BJP's list, says Pashupati Paras

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president Pashupati Kumar Paras has asked its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allot seats to his party members adding if this is not done then door are open for them.

"...We had a meeting of our Parliamentary Board today. The members have decided that unless all the BJP's lists (of candidates) are released, we urge their national president, Prime Minister and Home Minister to consider all five of our MPs. We will await the list. After the announcement, if we are not given due respect, our party is independent and our doors are open. We will be ready to go anywhere," said Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Pashupati Kumar Paras holds the portfolio of Food Processing Minister in the Modi Cabinet.