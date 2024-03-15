Delhi Liquor Policy Case: BRS leader K. Kavita's Hyderabad house raided

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BRS MLC K Kavitha

Delhi Liquor Policy Case : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Chandrachekhar's daughter and BRS leader K. Kavita's house in Hyedrabad was raided by probe agencies on Friday in connection to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till March 13 the protection it had granted to BRS leader K Kavitha from any coercive action in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal extended the operation of its earlier order and said the matter will now be taken up for further hearing on March 13.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha was a part of liquor cartel 'The South Group' which paid kickback of Rs 100 crore to Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in return for favours under the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

ALSO READ | Delhi liquor policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha summoned by CBI for questioning on February 26

ALSO READ | Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh charge sheet against Manish Sisodia, names him 'key conspirator'