Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party releases new list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh | Check names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party releases new list of candidates in Uttar Pradesh | Check names

Samajwadi Party has released the names of some candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav-led party had finalised the seat-sharing deal with Congress in February this year, according to which Congress is contesting on 17 seats.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Lucknow Updated on: April 12, 2024 16:45 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, Lok Sabha elections 2024, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Samajwadi Party has announced the names of two more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Pushpendra Saroj has been given ticket from Kaushambi and Ajay Pratap Singh from Kushinagar.

India Tv - Samajwadi Party, Samajwadi Party list of candidates

Image Source : INDIA TVSamajwadi Party list of candidates

The party had suffered defeat on both the seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP candidates had emerged victorious.

In the 2019 elections in Kushinagar, the party had given ticket to N.P. Kushwaha who suffered defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Dubey. In the 2014 elections, SP's Radhe Shyam Singh ranked fourth in the constituency where BJP's Rajesh Pandey had emerged victorious.

In the 2019 elections in Kaushambi, BJP's Vinod Sonkar had beaten SP's Indrajit Saroj. In the 2014 elections, BJP candidate Vinod Sonkar had defeated SP's Shailendra Kumar who had previously won in the 2009 polls.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in all the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections starting April 19.

Kaushambi will vote in the fifth phase on May 20 while Kushinagar will cast votes on June 1 in the last phase of elections. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement