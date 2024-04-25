Lok Sabha elections 2024: Liquor ban in Noida, Greater Noida on polling day. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A model of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi.

In preparation for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections slated for April 26, authorities in the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency have issued orders to close liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida. District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava emphasised that the closure directive would be rigorously enforced in compliance with election regulations. Violators of the order, he warned, would face legal consequences, including penalties or imprisonment.

Duration of closure

According to Srivastava, all authorised liquor outlets in the region are mandated to shut down from 6 pm on Wednesday, April 24, until 6 pm on Friday, April 26, coinciding with the conclusion of voting. Speaking to PTI, Srivastava said, “As per rules, liquor outlets should close down 48 hours ahead of the election. Here, all authorised liquor outlets will remain closed from 6 pm on Wednesday (April 24) to 6 pm, or end of voting time, on Friday (April 26)."

"Excise officials are continuously monitoring the sales of liquor in Noida and Greater Noida in view of the elections and inspecting all complaints of irregularities to ensure timely action," the officer said.

Monitoring and Enforcement

Excise officials are actively monitoring liquor sales in Noida and Greater Noida and investigating any reports of irregularities to ensure timely intervention and enforcement of the closure order.

Legal Ramifications

During the mandated closure period, individuals found engaging in the illegal sale of liquor will be subjected to strict legal action, including fines and imprisonment, following Excise laws.

Electoral landscapes

In the second phase of general elections in Uttar Pradesh, eight Lok Sabha constituencies, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, will go to polls on April 26. The upcoming elections are expected to witness a triangular contest between the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, and the ruling NDA bloc in select constituencies across the state.

