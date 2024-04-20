Ghaziabad: Massive fire breaks out at Warehouse in Khoda area | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive fire engulfs a warehouse in Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad on Saturday morning. The firefighting operations are underway, said the fire officials.

Chief Fire Officer, Rahul Pal said the officials received information about a fire at a godown in Khoda Colony, this morning.

Immediately, three fire brigade teams from Vaishali fire station, two from Sahibabad station and three from Kotwali station were rushed to the spot, he said adding a fire brigade team from Noida Sector 58 station was also called in to assist in the firefighting operation.

No casualties have been reported and efforts to douse the fire are still underway, the official said.