Etawah: Three people dead, three injured after dumper truck rams into dhaba

At least three people died and another 3 got injured after a dumper truck rammed into a dhaba in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The incident took place in Manikpur Mode under the Ikdil police station area.

"A dumper truck rammed into a Dhaba. 3 people died and 3 injured in the incident. The injured have been hospitalised and bodies were recovered. A probe will be done," said Avnish Rai, DM, Etawah.

Late night under Ekdil police station on Etawah National Highway-2, an uncontrolled truck (trolley) coming from Kanpur rammed into a roadside tea stall and a hut. The truck with Jharkhand number was going towards Delhi. As soon as the news of the accident spread, the entire administrative staff, including District Magistrate Avnish Rai, Etawah SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma along with police from several police stations and SDM Sadar reached the spot.

After much effort, the accident truck was removed with the help of a crane. According to the SSP, the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol. After the accident, the dead have not been identified yet.

Meanwhile, the treatment of the injured is underway in the district hospital.

(Input: Mohammad Fariq)