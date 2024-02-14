Couples found celebrating Valentine's Day will be forcibly married, Hindu Mahasabha's warning in UP town

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hindu Mahasabha issues directives against Valentine Day

Farrukhabad: Hindu Mahasabha in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad has warned unmarried couples celebrating Valentine's Day saying that if they are found in restaurants or hotels celebrating the occasion then they will be forcibly married in the temple.

Issuing the directive, Hindu Mahasabha youth state president Vimlesh Mishra said that if a couple is found in restaurants and hotels, they will be forced to get married in a temple. As they (members of the Hindu Mahasabha) will be monitoring people, a Pandit (Hindu priest) will also accompany them.

This campaign of Hindu Mahasabha will remain active from 10 am to 4 pm on Valentine's Day (Wednesday).

He said that many hotels and restaurants have become OYOs. Such restaurants and hotels indulge in misdeeds by luring innocent minor girls. Hindu Mahasabha will take every major step to preserve the sanatan culture.

Women's wing of Hindu Mahasabha ready for action

The women's wing of Hindu Mahasabha has also performed 'Latha Puja' in protest against Valentine's Day. Pushpa Thakur, city president of the women's wing of Hindu Mahasabha, said that their team will search for 'love couples' in hotels and restaurants.

'Love couples' who have attained adulthood will be married and those who are found minors will be handed over to police check posts.

She also warned of strict action if couples are found spreading obscenity.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Rapido rider seen pushing scooter with passenger onboard. Know full story here | VIDEO