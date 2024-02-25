BSP MP Ritesh Pandey joins BJP after resigning from party ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : X Ritesh Pandey joins BJP

Ritesh Pandey, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, resigned from primary membership of the party on Sunday. He joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the New Delhi BJP office.

Moments after Pandey's resignation, BSP chief Mayawati reacted on microblogging site X, asking is it possible to give tickets to most of the Lok Sabha MPs who did not take proper care of their constituencies.

"Along with the BSP political party, there is also a movement dedicated to the mission of self-respect and self-respect of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, due to which the policy and working style of this party is different from the capitalist parties of the country, keeping this in mind in the elections. The party also fields candidates. Now, after meeting this criterion, BSP MPs have to check themselves whether they took proper care of the people of their area. Did they devote full-time to their constituencies? Also, have they properly followed the guidelines given by the party time to time in the interest of the party and the movement? In such a situation, is it possible to give tickets to most of the Lok Sabha MPs, especially when they are seen wandering here and there in their own interests and are in negative news. It is unfair for the media to publicise this as a weakness of the party despite knowing all this. Party interest of BSP is paramount," Mayawati posted on X.

The Ambedkar Nagar MP wrote in his resignation letter to Mayawati, "For a long time, neither am I being called to party meetings nor am I being communicated with at the leadership level. I made efforts for a meeting with you and top officials, but to no avail. In such a situation, I have come to the conclusion that the party no longer needs my service and presence. Therefore, I have no option but to resign from the primary membership of the party.

Earlier, Pandey won Ambedkar Nagar seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Mukut Bihari in 2019. He registered a victory against Bihari by a margin of 95880 votes.