Ayodhya gets electric cars for public transport: Check fare, other details

Electric vehicles parked at Ayodhya Cantt railway station.

Ayodhya: At least 12 electric cars have reached Ayodhya ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Mandir on January 22 in a bid to prepare it as zero carbon emission city. According to reports, Ayodhya will get 12 more electric cars prior to the inauguration of the Ram Temple later this month.

All these cars have been parked at the Ayodhya Cantt station. As per reports, these vehicles will be available on rent for tourists. Let's take a look at their fare.

How much it will cost?

Distance (Kilomters) Duration (In Hours) Fare 10 Rs 250 20 Rs 400 6 Rs 1,500 8 Rs 2,000

The Ayodhya Development Authority has collaborated with a private company to run the service, said a state government spokesman.

An e-cart service is already operational in Ayodhya since last Deepotsav. It has a seating capacity for six passengers. This service is for elderly who visit Hanuman Garhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and other sites.

In the next phase, 200 EVs will be introduced in Ayodhya for local service and for travellers landing at the Ayodhya airport.

With the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya is set to become one of the most popular tourist destinations in India in the coming years. In order to host and accommodate in big numbers, the city is getting a massive makeover.

Ayodhya has already got its new international airport and a revamped railway station with all the modern, world-class facilities. The city roads are being widened and new hotels are also coming up.

Several infrastructure projects are also underway in Ayodhya.

Arvind

