Shelf cloud covers Brazilian town, mesmerizing moment in timelapse video leaves people stunned

Follow us on Image Source : SERGIO BATISTA (X) Shelf cloud covers Brazilian town

A video of a massive shelf cloud has left people stunned and is doing rounds on social media. In the timelapse video, a huge shelf cloud can be seen covering the Brazilian city of Caxias do Sul. According to reports, the astonishing video of the massive shelf cloud was captured on Saturday when the weather took a dramatic turn in the city in the morning. The clouds gradually enveloped the city leaving no spot for the sunlight to brighten it.

According to a report in G1, the city also witnessed lightning, thunderstorms, and wind gusts. As per the outlet, Rio Grande do Sul experienced extreme weather because of the winds coming from the ocean side and the low-pressure area over Paraguay.

Different scenario in different city

However, a different scenario was witnessed in another area of Brazil where firefighters were seen battling flames in the northeastern Bahia state, fanned by strong winds and abnormally high temperatures for the season.

While it is still technically winter in Brazil, with spring due to start in a couple of days, a heat wave prompting record temperatures has swept across much of the country since the beginning of the week.

Faced with a growing number of hot spots caused by high temperatures, Bahia's association of forestry-based companies this week launched a campaign to prevent — and combat — wildfires.

The fires broke out Monday, according to local media reports. There are no details regarding the size of the affected area, but Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology has categorised the heat wave as a "great danger".

(with inputs from AP)

Read More Trending News