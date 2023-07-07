Viral: Mother driving e-rickshaw with toddler on her lap will leave you teary-eyed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Viral video of a mother driving e-rickshaw with a toddler

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein a mother can be seen driving an e-rickshaw with her toddler on her lap. The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram and has left internet users emotional.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen speaking to the passengers while seated in the driving seat of her e-rickshaw. Amid negotiating with her passengers, she manages to take care of her toddler on her lap. The video has garnered 3 million views ever since it was uploaded.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, the comment section flooded with reactions. While some were left teary-eyed, others felt she is risking her child. One user wrote, "Putting her baby at risk with herself and few other people.. Should be provided with proper gear to carry baby ." Another user wrote, "Woh toh theek hai but ek haath se chalana bhi safe thodi hai." Yet another user commented, "Maa to maa hoti hai kya kere usne apne baccho ko bi palana hai maa ki jagah koi nahi le sakta."

In 2021, a video of a Delhi cop carrying her toddler daughter in a baby carrier bag on duty at a helipad in Madhya Pradesh went viral. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared an appreciation post on Twitter and lauded the cop. In a tweet, he wrote, "During the visit to Alirajpur, I saw DSP Monika Singh on duty carrying her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in a baby carrier bag. His dedication to his duty is commendable. Madhya Pradesh is proud of you. I convey my best wishes and blessings to her dear daughter."

Take a look at the tweet here:

