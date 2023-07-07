YouTuber MrBeast beats Threads CEO Mark Zuckerburg, becomes first user to cross 1 mn followers

Follow us on Image Source : THREADS MrBeast becomes the fastest user to cross the 1 mn mark on Instagram Threads

American YouTuber James Stephen Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, landed on the newly launched social media platform Threads and made history. He became the first person ever to breach the 1 million followers mark on the platform. Currently, he has over 2.5 million followers on Threads, which is even higher than its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who stands at 1.8 million. The brand new social media platform was launched on July 5 by Mark. Instagram users were quick enough to create their accounts on Threads they have an advantage with which they can easily register their accounts on the new platform. But achieving this milestone is not a cup of tea for everyone and MrBeast reached the feat on July 6, next day of its launch. He is also the most subscribed user on YouTube in the world.

But there is a twist in this achievement as MrBeast's account wasn't the first one to reach the number. The other accounts achieving this feat were official accounts of organisations like Instagram and National Geographic.

About Threads

Instagram Threads is the newly launched social media platform from Meta, which is considered similar to Elon Musk-owned Twitter. The app is currently available as a mobile application version only for both Android and iOS users and its desktop form is yet to be launched.

While netizens are drawing parallels between Threads and Twitter, there are several features which are missing in the new platform. For example, one cannot use GIFs in any post on Threads, and also the trending section, present on Twitter, is missing.

Ever since its launch, Threads has shattered many world records as the platform became the fastest to have 1 million sign-ups beating ChatGPT's record. Currently, it has over 30 million users registered and the count is still growing at a fast pace with each minute.

