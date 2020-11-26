Image Source : TWITTER/IRITUMALHOTRA Picture of India's largest orange found in Nagpur goes viral; leaves Twitter amused

Internet is one such place that has anything and everything for everyone. Not only this, sometimes there are things that are so amusing and never-seen-before. One such amazing thing that caught everyone's attention was a unique creation of nature. It all happened when images of an orange was shared on social media. Wondering what was so unique about the same? According to entrepreneur Ritu Malhotra, this specific orange grew in her friend's farm in the city of Nagpur, Maharashtra. The production of oranges at the city is huge but this one was different from the rest because it was giant and had measured 24 inches in circumference and 8 inches in height. If this wasn't enough, it weighed as much as 1.425kg as on 23rd November, 2020.

Malhotra, in her tweet wrote, "Nagpur the orange city, glorified for the abundance production of oranges has found the largest orange by circumference measured 24 inches and height 8 inches with weight 1.425kg on 23 November 2020. The orange grew in my friend’s farm. #Orange."

Nagpur the orange city, glorified for the abundance production of oranges has found the largest orange by circumference measured 24 inches and height 8 inches with weight 1.425kg on 23 November 2020. The orange grew in my friend’s farm. #Orange pic.twitter.com/FrnOEGzMHx — Ritu Malhotra (@iRituMalhotra) November 23, 2020

As soon as it was shared in the digital space, a lot of reactions started pouring in. While some were amazed others joked about how it will produce more juice to be sprayed in the eyes of others. Have a look at how Twitterverse reacted:

