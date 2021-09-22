Meme fest begins on Twitter after major earthquake rocks Melbourne following weeks of lockdown & protests

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CAROLYNANNCAGE/@GEORGIECROZIER Meme fest begins on Twitter after major earthquake rocks Melbourne following anti-lockdown protests

After weeks of lockdown followed by violent protests that shut down the city streets, netizens found it’s almost comical that Melbourne was rattled with an earthquake on Wednesday morning. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Australia, damaging buildings in the city of Melbourne. The tremors had barely ended when the meme fest began on social media. Here are some of the best.

On Tuesday, Australia's construction industry workers took to the street following a two-week ban on the sector in Melbourne in response to construction sites being linked to new COVID-19 infections. In a bid to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, the lockdown was imposed.

Restrictions are planned to last seven days from 5.00 pm on Tuesday, affecting the areas of Kempsey, Byron and Tweed. The NSW saw a slight uptick in cases amid its downward trend, recording 1,022 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Monday, up from 935 the previous day. The state also recorded 10 deaths in the same period, bringing the death toll from the current outbreak to 255.

-with ANI inputs