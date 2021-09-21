Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NEERAJ CHOPRA Olympian Neeraj Chopra's acting skills send netizens in frenzy, 'Star kids are under attack'

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra just doesn't stop making news. This time, it is his acting talent that has got the Twitterati into an adulatory frenzy. The commercial in which Chopra appears in various avatars of reporter, movie producer, marketing honcho among others has been grabbing eyeballs. He even breaks into a crazy jig at the end to a made up song "Javelin meri aankhon mein, Javelin meri saanson mein."

Netizens could not keep calm after seeing Neeraj's prowess acting skills. Check out their reactions here:

The beauty of the narrative of the advertisement is in the digs that Chopra's on-screen characters take at the humongous spike in his popularity after the Olympic gold medal.

It opens with actor Jim Sarbh talking about the benefits of Cred and how excited he is, drawing parallels with the country's excitement around Chopra after his historic win. The shots that follow show Chopra appear as a marketing guru, Bollywood personality, banker, reporter, and finally as a sportsperson talking about the fan frenzy surrounding the javelin thrower.

With Bollywood producers floating the idea of making a biopic on India's 'golden boy', and Chopra rejecting the notion, the commercial should definitely give casting directors fresh ideas.

_with IANS inputs