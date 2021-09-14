Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka shares hilarious ‘letter from a wife’: Marriage will end if WFH continues

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harsh Goenka shares hilarious ‘letter from a wife’: Marriage will end if WFH continues'

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, work from home (WFH) has become the new normal, however, not everyone is able to cope up with this concept. Where some people are really enjoying the time at home, others are frustrated sitting indoors. Recently, Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of RPG Group took to Twitter and shared a hilarious letter from the “wife of your employee Manoj”. The letter has gone viral on social media. The note has apparently bewildered Mr Goenka, who wrote: “Don't know how to respond to her”.

"Dear Sir, I am the wife of your employee Manoj. This is a humble appeal to allow him to work from the office now. He is doubly vaccinated and will maintain all covid protocols," read the letter, adding that “If work from home continues for some more time, our marriage will definitely not work anymore”. She also listed several reasons that have been proving taxing for her. She goes on to tell that her husband “drinks coffee ten times a day”. While working from home he also switches between different rooms and “leaves them all in a mess”. What's more, he “constantly asks for food”. She also added, "I have even seen him fall asleep during work calls”.

Concluding her plate she mentioned, “I already have two children to look after. Seeking your support to get my sanity back”.

The post invited lots of reactions from the netizens and triggered a debate on the effects of work from home. Check them out here: