Man receives women innerwear despite ordering football socks, Myntra's response leaves netizens infuriated

Image Source : TWITTER/@LOWKASHWALA Man gets women innerwear despite ordering football socks, Myntra's response leaves netizens angry

There have been several instances where customers were left disappointed and surprised by the E-commerce websites as they delivered the wrong products or even empty carton boxes to them. Recently, a comedian ordered a pair of football stockings instead he received a woman's padded bra. The customer who goes by the username @LowKashWala on Twitter, shared his story in a post.

He tweeted, how the e-commerce site sent him a completely wrong product. The user had ordered football stockings, but Myntra sent him a black bra from a brand Triumph on October 12. What left everyone shocked was when he decided to register an exchange request, the company refused to replace the product.

However, later Myntra responded to his request and said, "I hear you and apologize for the unintended grievance caused. Kashyap! Please be assured that we are working on it on priority. As promised, one of our case managers will contact you within the mentioned time frame with an update. I appreciate your patience shown here. -AY"

This incident, left Netizens infuriated and they started sharing their own unpleasant experiences. While some of the users bashed the E-commerce website for their careless attitude, some even took the meme way.

Check out their reactions here:

Earlier, television actor Paras Kalnawat ordered a pair of ‘Nothing Ear (1)’ earplugs, and he literally received nothing in the package. After receiving an empty package, the Anupamaa-fame star took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment on Flipkart.