Yearender 2023: 'Looking like a wow' to 'Bhupendra Jogi', top 10 viral videos of this year

In today's digitally connected world, memes can often turn into a beam of light during tough times especially as they do not have any boundaries both geographical and demographic. With every passing year the social media craze reaches new heights. This year was no different as several memes went viral on the internet for their funny or relatable content. As we bid adieu to 2023, let us take a look at the trending top trending memes and viral videos of the year.

1. Looking like a wow

The internet was set ablaze with everyone reffering to the 'So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow' phrase in their day to day life. The now famous line was a pitch from a sales agent named Jasmine Kaur selling clothing online. Internet users were impressed by her descriptions of colours like 'Laddu Peela', 'Mouse colour' and 'Kaleji colour' among others. This meme caught the attention of stars like Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra among others mimicking her.

2. Moye Moye

Another trend that became popular among internet users was the 'Moye Moye trend. The tune originated from the chorus of the song ‘Džanum’ by Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora. There are several videos of song on the social media. Interstingly, the actual words used in the song were 'Moje More' (pronounced as 'Moye More'). But uers mistook it and went with the flow.

3. Bhupendra Jogi

A 2018 interview clip of Bhupendra Jogi went viral on social media. The interview which was recorded during the Madhya Pardesh elections saw a journalist ask him his name to which he confidently replies Bhupendra Jogi. He went on to claim that the roads in the state were better than the ones in America. Whenasked whether he has visted Amercia he responds postitivly and then goes on to ask him to name the places he has visited there. He responds to the question with his own name, 'Bhupendra Jogi' unintentionally making the whole interaction hilarious.

4. 'Aayein'

The meme, a response by a sixth grade student from Bihar Aditya Kumar, went viral on social media tickling the funny bones of users. He was being asked about his favourite subject in school when he responded with the iconic 'Aayein?'. The interviewer asked again and this time the boy misunderstood the word ‘subject’ for ‘sabji’ (Vegetable) and replied ‘Baigan’ (Brinjal) turning the conversation hilarious.

5. Aukat Dikha Di

The phrase 'Aukat dikha di' meme means to put some one in their place. The meme became viral after it was used to capture the essence of surprise and unexpected revelations. The viral reels feature a clip from Tamil superstar Suriya’s movie with the audio of the Bhojpuri song Dafa 406 by Chhotu Shikari.

6. Elvish bhai

The Elvish bhai meme is based on Youtuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav. In The viral clip, a fan says, "Arrey Elvish bhai ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya?"He says this with so much enthusiasm that turns funny. The fan's reaction went viral immediately.

7. The Boys

The meme was created by fans of the series 'The Boys'. This meme features a group of boys who react to different situations. It shows boys who are up to no good. The meme was widely shared among friends.

8. Sher Memes

Sher Memes that have gone viral on social media recently show a comparison between a man and lion. One of the meme reads, “Sher akela hi khush hai (The lion is happy being on his own)”. Another meme was shared with the caption, Sher ko sherni ki kami mehsoos ho rahi hai."

9. Lappu Sa Sachin

A Pakistani woman, Seema Haider, crossed the border illegally along with her four children to unite with her 'true love' Sachin Meena who she met on an online gaming site. It was Sachin's Indian neighbour who went on to being in the news for her blunt description of him.

Showing her disapproval of their relationship, the neighbour, while talking to the media says, “Sachin… kya hai Sachin mein? Lappu sa Sachin hai."

10. Gaddari karbe

The meme was mostly shared by people with their 'cheater' friends. In the video a young boy can be seen holding his friend by his collar and constantly repeating 'Gaddari karbe'. There is another boy present in the video.

