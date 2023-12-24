Yearender 2023: From flying Tejas to chat with cricketers, PM Modi's top 10 moments this year | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI/X Adorable memories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The year 2023 is set to say goodbye leaving many good memories to cherish for years to come. 2023 has been an eventful year for the political circle. The dominance of Modi magic continues throughout 2023. The passing year added several feathers to the cap of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi achieved a milestone by successfully organising the G20 summit under his leadership. The top world leaders hailed him for the "historic success" of the summit. He emerged as an undisputed leading global leader this year. In domestic politics, his dominance remained unchallenged. Recent electoral success in the three Hindi heartland states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan once again proved his political invincibility that's too just ahead of Lok Sabha elections. As the year 2023 is setting in, let's look back at some memorable moments of India's one of the most influential politicians Narendra Modi.

Modi becomes first Indian PM to fly fighter jet

Narendra Modi became the first prime minister of India to fly a fighter jet after taking a sortie on a Tejas fighter aircraft in Bengaluru on November 25 during his visit to state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The pictures and video clips of PM Modi's sortie went viral on social media as people in a large number appreciated his act. The PM took the flight for nearly 45 minutes in the light combat IAF aircraft. After his sortie, PM Modi shared pictures of his flight saying the experience of sortie in homegrown aircraft significantly bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

PM Modi meets Indian cricketers

PM Modi has been very enthusiastic when it comes to promoting sports in the country. He often reacts to the developments in the sports circle. November 19, 2023 was a sad day as India faced a heartbreak defeat against Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. PM Modi, sensing the disappointment among players, visited the cricketers' dressing room and appreciated their brave efforts in the tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were inconsolable but PM Modi asked the boys to chin up saying, "Aap log pura 10-10 game jeet ke aaye ho, ye to hota rehta hai (You have come to the final after winning 10 games, these things happen)."

PM Modi gets emotional on Chandrayaan-3 success

2023 is a landmark year for the Indian space science. This year ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) achieved a rare milestone after landing Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. It was an emotional moment for crores of Indians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could not control his emotions. While speaking to ISRO's team members who carried out the significant lunar mission, the prime minister got emotional, saying I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you and salute your efforts. He declared the spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti.

PM Modi tries coin trick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tuning with children is well known. The year 2023 has not been exceptional. This year too witnessed several occasions when PM Modi spent light moments with kids. On one of such occasions, he was seen playing a coin trick on November 16. The PM was seen placing the coin on his forehead. He then tapped the back of his head slightly so that the coin falls down on his hand. He then asks the children to try the same. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote on X, “Modi ji becomes a child with children”.

PM Modi shares adorable moments with kids

The prime minister celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren at his residence in New Delhi on August 30. His interaction with children on the auspicious occasion won the internet as several pictures surfaced on social media in which he was seen chatting and playing with kids. In an adorable moment, a child gave the prime minister a peck on his cheek as he proceeded to bend down and showered blessings on her.

Image Source : ANIPM Modi with kids

'Moment that will be forever etched in mind'

A selfie framing PM Modi with actor R Madhavan and French President Emmanuel Macron went viral on social media in July 2023. The heartwarming photo was widely shared by social media users. The picture was clicked at the dinner hosted by Macron in honour of PM Modi at the Louvre Museum as part of the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14, 2023 in Paris. Madhavan took to his Instagram to share pictures from the event penning a long note, asserting the moment will be forever etched in his mind.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMPM Modi with actor R Madhavan and French President Emmanuel Macron

American singer Mary Millben touches PM Modi's feet

Prominent American Hollywood actress and singer Mary Millben touched the feet of PM Modi seeking his blessings at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC on June 24. The 38-year-old singer's gesture drew praises from all sections. She performed the national anthem at the invitation-only event held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

‘Melodi’ trends on social media

A selfie - framing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his friend and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni - clicked on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on December 1 triggered a wave of reactions on social media this year. The social media users dubbed the picture the ‘selfie of the year’. The Italian PM captioned the image with the hashtag ‘Melodi’ – an amalgamation of their last names - which prompted PM Modi to react. PM Modi retweeted writing “Meeting friends is always a delight."

PM Modi shows respect for mini Tricolour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23 showed an inspiring gesture by picking up a mini Tricolour lying on stage as he walked onto the podium to join other leaders for a group photo session at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. His gesture to show respect for India’s National Flag during the group photo shoot won hearts on social media.

You proved me wrong: Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri

On April 5, a heart-winning incident happened in which Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, the Bidri artist from Karnataka was heard saying PM Narendra Modi had proved him wrong by handing the Padma Shri award to him. The emotional artist said he could never imagine the BJP government handing out an award to a Muslim. A video clip of his conversation with PM Modi went viral on social media. He was seen showing his gratitude towards PM Modi.

