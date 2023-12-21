Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yearender 2023: From 'Gaumutra' to 'Sanatan Dharma' remark, most controversial statements this year

In the year 2023, the Indian political landscape witnessed a series of controversial statements that fueled heated debates and sparked widespread criticism. From DMK MP D N V Senthilkumar igniting a north-south divide debate in the Lok Sabha by referring to Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states," to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar facing legal action over his remarks on population control, the controversies ranged from regional sentiments to gender-related discussions.

The expulsion of Rajasthan BJP leader Sandeep Dayma over inflammatory remarks on gurdwaras and the Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's contentious call for the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma added further layers to the political discourse. Additionally, the Dalai Lama's regrettable comment involving a child sparked criticism for its inappropriate nature.

Here are the following incidents that added unique dimensions to the political narrative, highlighting the sensitivity of diverse issues in the country's socio-political landscape:

When DMK MP's controversial remark ignited debate on north-south divide in Lok Sabha

In a contentious statement during a debate in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP D N V Senthilkumar referred to Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states," triggering a heated exchange between political leaders. Senthilkumar claimed that the BJP's power is limited to winning elections in the heartland states and what he termed as "gaumutra states."

BJP leaders swiftly responded, criticising the DMK and seeking clarification from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his stance on these derogatory remarks against north Indians. The comment adds fuel to the discourse surrounding a perceived North-South political divide, especially in light of recent election results.

The DMK MP asserted, "You (BJP) cannot come to South India. You see all the results of what happens in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka... we are very strong over there." He even hinted at the possibility of converting southern states into Union territories.

In response, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai condemned the MP's remarks, criticising the declining standards of political discourse. He accused the DMK of arrogance, predicting it to be a significant factor in the party's downfall.

The BJP expressed strong condemnation, emphasising the insensitivity of the DMK MP's statement. Former Karnataka minister C T Ravi questioned Rahul Gandhi's stance on such insults, urging him to clarify whether he endorsed these derogatory remarks.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao called for legal action against the Tamil Nadu government and the state minister, demanding their removal for allegedly making "hate speeches" against Sanatan Dharma.

This controversial statement adds a new layer to the political narrative, highlighting regional sentiments and escalating tensions between political factions.

Legal action initiated against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over population control remark

The controversy surrounding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent remarks on population control has taken a legal turn with a complaint filed against him in a Muzaffarpur court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the issue, criticised Kumar for his 'derogatory' remarks against women in the Bihar Assembly. While not explicitly naming Kumar, the PM expressed concern over the lack of response from the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, condemning the disrespect shown towards women. Modi pledged to take action to ensure the respect of women in the face of such language.

Kumar's controversial statement, delivered while discussing the importance of women's education in population control, drew sharp criticism. He provided a vivid description of how an educated woman could influence her husband during sexual intercourse. The comments sparked outrage, leading to protests and demands for the Bihar CM's resignation.

In response to the mounting pressure, Nitish Kumar later apologised in both houses of the legislature and outside. As he arrived at the Vidhan Sabha premises, he was met by opposition BJP MLAs holding placards denouncing his remarks and calling for his resignation. Despite the apology, the political tensions persisted, and the legal complaint has added a new dimension to the ongoing controversy.

Kumar clarified that he intended to highlight his government's focus on women's empowerment and the role of improved literacy in population control. Expressing regret for any hurt sentiments, the septuagenarian leader sought forgiveness and retracted his words. However, the fallout from his comments continues to reverberate, with legal proceedings now shaping the trajectory of the controversy.

Rajasthan BJP leader Sandeep Dayma expelled over ‘uproot Mosques, Gurudwaras’ remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled Sandeep Dayma from the party following his contentious remarks on gurdwaras during a rally in Tijara, Rajasthan. Dayma, who was seeking votes for a BJP candidate, stated that the gurdwaras in the state would become "open sores" and should be uprooted. The expulsion comes just days before the Rajasthan Assembly election.

The comment, made on November 1 in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, triggered a backlash, particularly from BJP leaders in Punjab who demanded Dayma's removal from the party. Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP member and former Punjab Chief Minister, called for immediate expulsion and legal action against Dayma, emphasising that an apology would not suffice.

Dayma later issued an apology, attributing the controversial statement to a "slip of the tongue." He clarified that he intended to mention 'masjid-madrasa' but mistakenly said 'gurdwara.' The expulsion comes amid heightened political tension in the run-up to the Rajasthan Assembly election.

Controversy erupts as MK Stalin's son advocates the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked a controversy by stating that Sanatana Dharma, often associated with Hinduism, is against social justice and should be "eradicated." During a press conference, he expressed that certain things cannot be opposed but must be abolished, citing the need to eradicate Sanatana Dharma, likening it to eradicating diseases like dengue or malaria.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Udhayanidhi Stalin of advocating for a "genocide" of Hindus. BJP's Amit Malviya claimed that by calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi was endorsing the elimination of 80% of India's population following the ancient tradition. He also criticised the Congress for its silence, suggesting it may be seen as support for this alleged "genocidal call."

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai accused Udhayanidhi Stalin of promoting ideas from Christian missionaries and questioned his understanding of the spiritual heritage of Tamil Nadu.

In response, Udhayanidhi Stalin refuted the allegations of calling for a "genocide" and argued that Sanatan Dharma divides people based on caste and religion. He maintained that uprooting it symbolises the promotion of humanity and human equality. The controversial statements have intensified political tensions, prompting various reactions from political leaders.

Dalai Lama's 'suck my tongue' remark to child

The Dalai Lama expressed regret and issued an apology after a video surfaced showing him telling a boy to "suck my tongue." In addition to the controversial remark, the footage also captured the spiritual leader kissing the child on the lips.

The Dalai Lama's office stated that he wanted to apologise to the child and his family "for the hurt his words may have caused." His office clarified that the Dalai Lama often engages in playful teasing, even in public, but regrets the incident.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, has faced criticism for its inappropriate and disturbing nature. The incident occurred at the Dalai Lama's temple in Dharamshala on February 28, where he interacted with students completing a skills training program organised by the M3M Foundation, affiliated with real estate company M3M Group.

