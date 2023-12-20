Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yearender 2023: List of 5 top achievements of Indian Railways this year.

As the year 2023 concludes, Indian Railways stands tall with several notable accomplishments that underscore its commitment to growth, innovation, and gender inclusivity. One of the remarkable feats is achieving the highest-ever freight loading in its history, surpassing previous records and reflecting a substantial increase. Additionally, the completion of 100 percent electrification of the broad gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant milestone, contributing to sustainability and operational efficiency.

Here are the accomplishments that collectively reinforce Indian Railways' pivotal role in shaping the nation's transportation landscape and driving positive change:

Indian Railways sets historic record with highest-ever freight loading of 1512 MT

Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone, marking the highest-ever freight loading in its history during the fiscal year 2022–23. This accomplishment, a major feat for the national transporter, amounted to 1512 Metric Tonnes (MT), showcasing a remarkable increase of 94 MT from the previous fiscal year (FY 2021-22) and surpassing the freight loading of 1418 MT recorded in that period.

Reviewing the freight loading over the last six financial years provides insights into the railways' growth trajectory. The consistent upward trend began in FY 2017-18 with 1161 MT, followed by 1223 MT in FY 2018-19, 1210 MT in FY 2019-20, 1233 MT in FY 2020-21, and 1418 MT in FY 2021-22. The pinnacle was reached in FY 2022–23 with the unprecedented freight loading of 1512 MT.

A pivotal factor contributing to this remarkable freight performance was Indian Railways' dedicated efforts in the supply of coal to powerhouses nationwide. The close coordination with the Ministry of Power and Coal facilitated a substantial growth of 84 MT in coal loading compared to FY 2021–22.

Another noteworthy accomplishment was the exceptional performance in automobile loading, where 5527 rakes were loaded in FY 2022–23, demonstrating a remarkable 65 per cent growth compared to the 3344 rakes loaded in FY 2021–22.

Looking at the first two quarters of FY 2023–24, the national transporter achieved a freight loading of 758.20 MT, showcasing an improvement of approximately 21.52 MT compared to the same period in the previous year. Notably, in the April-September period of FY 2022–23, the railways achieved a freight performance of 736.68 MT, reinforcing its position as a key player in freight transportation and logistics.

Indian Railways achieves landmark 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge network in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant accomplishment, Indian Railways announced the completion of 100 percent electrification of the broad gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh, a milestone celebrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The achievement was marked with the finalization of the Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in the North Eastern Railway on Tuesday.

Expressing his satisfaction, Prime Minister Modi responded to a tweet by the Railway Ministry, stating, "Very good!" This development signifies a crucial step in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of railway operations in the state.

The completion of electrification in Uttar Pradesh covers all broad gauge routes, including the Subhagpur-Pachperwa BG route. This success extends across six major railway zones, namely East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, and West Central Railway. Additionally, the Highly Utilised Network (HUN-5) of Jhansi-Muzzaffarpur-Katni has achieved full electrification.

The electrification of these key routes is expected to significantly enhance connectivity within the state. Notable improvements include strengthened links between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, Gonda-Anandnagar-Gorakhpur-Valmikinagar-Sugauli, Muzzaffarpur-Bachwara, Narkatiyaganj-Raxual, Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Samastipur, Sitamarhi-Muzzaffarpur-Hazipur, Bhatni-Varanasi, Naini (Allahabad)-Manikpur-Satna-Katni, and Chhapra-Varanasi.

The Railways emphasised its commitment to environmental sustainability, stating, "With 85 per cent route kilometers electrified, Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish Mission 100 per cent electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world." This achievement aligns with the broader vision of transforming Indian Railways into an eco-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

The electrification of the rail network not only promotes environmental benefits but also contributes to the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of railway operations. As the Railways advance toward 100 per cent electrification, the goal is to establish the largest green railway network globally, showcasing India's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly transportation infrastructure.

India unveils architectural marvel - Terminal for country's first bullet train

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw delighted the public by sharing a captivating video showcasing the construction progress of India's inaugural bullet train terminal at the Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub in Ahmedabad on Thursday (Dec 7). The video provided a glimpse of the terminal's architectural excellence, revealing a state-of-the-art facility meticulously designed to prioritise passenger comfort and offer a memorable travel experience.

Scheduled to initially operate between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the terminal is a testament to India's venture into high-speed rail travel. The ambitious project is being executed with the technical and financial backing of the Government of Japan.

In his caption accompanying the video, Minister Vaishnaw announced, "Terminal for India's first bullet train! Sabarmati multimodal transport hub, Ahmedabad."

Since its release, the video has captivated netizens, amassing over 565,000 views and 20,000 likes. Users flooded the comments section, expressing admiration for the terminal's grandeur, with some describing it as a harmonious blend of modernity and heritage.

Jaya Verma Sinha makes history as the first woman CEO and chairperson in 166 Years of Indian Railways

In a groundbreaking achievement, Jaya Verma Sinha has assumed the role of the first woman CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, marking a pivotal moment in the 166-year history of the Indian Railways. Her appointment, effective September 1, 2023, reflects a historic move by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) and positions her as a trailblazer in the country's railway leadership.

Who is Jaya Verma Sinha?

Jaya Verma Sinha is an alumna of Allahabad University. Since joining the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988, she has served in various capacities across the Northern Railway, South-East Railway, and Eastern Railway. Prior to her historic appointment, Sinha held the position of Member of Operations and Business Development on the Railway Board, Ministry of Railways. Her responsibilities included overseeing the comprehensive transportation of freight and passenger services within the Indian Railways system.

With over 35 years of service in the Indian Railways, Sinha has excelled in diverse roles spanning operations, commercial, IT, and vigilance. Notably, she became the first woman to serve as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway.

Sinha's illustrious career includes key roles such as Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division, and Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh. During her tenure, the Maitree Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated.

The ACC approved Sinha's appointment on August 31, signifying a historic moment for gender inclusivity in railway leadership. She will hold the position of Chairman and CEO until her superannuation, with an additional re-employment period from October 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024.

Indian Railways unveils 'Gajraj': AI software to avert train-elephant collisions

In a proactive move to mitigate train-elephant collisions, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces 'Gajraj,' an AI-based software leveraging optical fibre cable (OFC) technology. Following successful trials in Assam, the indigenous software is slated to cover 700 km of elephant corridors across multiple states within the next eight months, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 181 crore.

Vaishnaw explained the software's functionality, stating, "Using AI and OFC, the software issues alerts upon detecting any suspicious movement within a 200-meter radius of the tracks. Vibrations caused by elephant movement alongside the rails alter optical signals carried by the OFC, indicating a potential threat. The software interprets these signal disruptions as signs of movement, effectively distinguishing between elephants, other animals, and humans."

Emphasising the urgency of the initiative, the Minister highlighted Railway Ministry data revealing 45 elephant fatalities in the past three years due to train accidents. Recently, a tragic collision involving a goods train resulted in the loss of three elephants, including a mother and her two calves, in Alipurduar district, West Bengal. The 'Gajraj' software aims to significantly reduce such incidents by providing timely alerts to locomotive pilots, control room personnel, and section station masters.

