World Cup Final: IAF presents first glimpse of air show for ultimate showdown in Ahmedabad, videos go viral

World Cup Final: As the atmosphere builds around the highly-anticipated World Cup Final match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team Surya Kiran on Friday (November 17) rehearsed for the air show that it will perform ahead of the Summit clash, an official said. The Surya Kiran team held a grand rehearsal at the stadium and will also rehearse on Saturday before the final show, Gujarat Defence PRO said. The visuals of the rehearsal were shared on social media which went viral immediately.

According to the PRO, the aerobatic team will enthral the spectators sitting in the stadium, which has a capacity of whopping 1.30 lakh, before the start of the final match at 2 pm on November 19.

"As of now, an air show has been planned ahead of the final match, for which a rehearsal was held over the stadium on Friday," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) spokesperson Jagat Patel said.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team usually comprises nine aircraft and has performed numerous air shows in the country.

The hallmark of their demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and forming various shapes in the sky using aircraft.

World Cup Final

India and Australia will lock horns for the Cricket’s biggest trophy - World Cup. Both teams will face each other in the final for the second time in the Summit clash after 20 years. The last time India played against the Aussies in the World Cup final in 2003, Rickey Ponting-led side had handed over a crushing defeat to India, breaking millions of hearts, and further continuing the drought of the World Cup trophy, until 2011 when it was brought to an end by MS Dhoni-led Team India.

Both teams have arrived in Ahmedabad for the match which is likely to rise temperatures on Sunday as two finalists stand head to head once again.

(With PTI inputs)

