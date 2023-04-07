Friday, April 07, 2023
     
Who is Sunny Rajput? Another YouTuber after Armaan Malik with two wives goes viral

Sunny Rajput has two wives Roop Rajput and Mansi Rajput. He was recently trolled for posting videos of his two wives on his official Instagram handle.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: April 07, 2023 12:46 IST
After Armaan Malik, another YouTuber with two wives grabbed eyeballs on social media. Named Sunny Rajput, his videos are popular and his family includes two wives Roop Rajput and Mansi Rajput. He was recently trolled for posting videos of his two wives on his official Instagram handle. Sunny Rajput describes himself as a digital content maker and family entertainer on his profile. He runs Sunny Family YouTube channel with 227,000 subscribers. 

Additionally, the social media sensation has 216,000 Instagram followers. Take a look at some of his videos:

About YouTuber Armaan Malik

Hyderabad-based YouTuber, who enjoys a following of 1.5 million on social media, regularly uploads videos and photos to keep his fans updated and entertained. He tied the knot with Payal in 2011 and they share a son named Chirayu Malik together. Later in 2018, Armaan married Kritika, who was reportedly the best friend of his first wife. The four members of the family have been residing together ever since. Payal and Kritika are frequently seen in photos together.

The Youtuber always manages to grab the limelight because of his videos as well as two wives. Earlier, Armaan was brutally trolled for sharing pictures of his two wives, both expecting babies from him. In the picture, the two women were flaunting their baby bumps. 

