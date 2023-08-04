Viral video: Tomatoes are now being sold in sweet shop in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tomatoes are now being sold in the sweet shop in Chhattisgarh's Korba.

Rising inflation has removed tomatoes from the plate of common people, but now it seems that soon it will be out in common shops too. One such incident has been witnessed recently in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, where tomatoes were being sold in sweet shops except vegetable shops and stalls. Let us tell you that in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, tomatoes are being sold at a higher price than in Rasgulla, Gulab Jamun and Laddoos. Therefore, after leaving the vegetable market, the tomato reached the sweet shop.

In fact, Shaji Bhai, who runs a sweet shop in Korba, Chhattisgarh, has now started selling tomatoes along with other sweets. Pictures and videos of this sweet shop have also surfaced online where tomatoes are kept inside the deep freezer along with other sweets for sale. By now you must have seen jokes on social media that the way price of tomatoes has increased and that it will be sold in goldsmiths or sweet shops in the coming days. But now it has been proved right by a sweet shop operator from Korba.

Shaji Bhai wants to sell tomatoes at a good price. Shaji Bhai, who runs a sweet shop in the city's HTPP Darri, sells a variety of sweets in his shop by keeping them in his deep freezer. Now when the price of tomatoes has reached Rs 200 per kg more than laddoos and rasgulla, he has started selling tomatoes in his shop. He decorated the tomatoes in a tray and placed them inside the deep freezer among the sweets. In this regard, the shopkeeper has said that tomatoes are kept in a deep freezer along with other sweets so that they do not get spoiled and he can sell them at a good price. At the same time, even if the price increases further, he will be able to sell tomatoes at a lower price than the market while earning more profit by keeping the price minimum.

The tomato price reached Rs 200 per kg; however, when the rate of tomato had reached Rs 100 per kg, people were buying 250 grams of tomatoes instead of kg. But, now when it has reached the level of Rs 200 per kg, people are buying tomatoes up to 50 grams or 100 grams.

