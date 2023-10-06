Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Jammu's special 'Aag wali chutney' leaves internet divided. Will you give it a try? WATCH video

Viral video: The viral video from Jammu has stunned the netizens and has amassed over two thousand likes. Will you give it a try to the special 'aag wali chutney'?

Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 11:56 IST
Aag wali chutney
Image Source : SAURABH (INSTAGRAM) Aag wali chutney

Viral video: Numerous food blogs on social media leave netizens greedy over the finger-licking items. People love experimenting with food items and sharing their recipes on social media. However, the past has been evident with some awful food experiments that had faced a huge backlash from foodies. Such terrible experiments include ice cream pakoda, oreo pakoda, bhindi samosa, jalebi chaat, fanta maggi and more. In a new, some street food sellers were seen experimenting with 'chutney' but faced adverse reactions from the netizens. 

The viral video was shared by Saurabh, who is a food blogger, influencer and engineer, as suggested by his Instagram profile. In the video shared on the handle 'thatdelhifoodie', two people were seen preparing green chutney in a big vessel. They placed two big chunks of coal on a plate and poured some mustard oil over them. They lit up the coal, added it to the drum filled with green chutney and closed the lid. 

After giving it a stir, the 'aag wali chutney' was ready to eat. According to the video, the food stall was located in Jammu. Sharing the video, Saurabh gave it a caption that read, "Aag wali chutney also known as dhuni chutney. Where - Gulshan Naan, Jammu." 

Reacting to the video, a few people called the aag wali chutney 'toxic'. Here are some of the reactions from the netizens- 

  • Cancerous toxic food
  • That is equal to smoking 100 cigarettes at a time
  • Cancer chutney
  • Oh My God! What the hell! What about the coal ???
  • Badiya or Khao phir hospital jao
  • Who wants to consume this toxicity?

