Jammu's special 'Aag wali chutney' leaves internet divided. Will you give it a try? WATCH video

Viral video: Numerous food blogs on social media leave netizens greedy over the finger-licking items. People love experimenting with food items and sharing their recipes on social media. However, the past has been evident with some awful food experiments that had faced a huge backlash from foodies. Such terrible experiments include ice cream pakoda, oreo pakoda, bhindi samosa, jalebi chaat, fanta maggi and more. In a new, some street food sellers were seen experimenting with 'chutney' but faced adverse reactions from the netizens.

The viral video was shared by Saurabh, who is a food blogger, influencer and engineer, as suggested by his Instagram profile. In the video shared on the handle 'thatdelhifoodie', two people were seen preparing green chutney in a big vessel. They placed two big chunks of coal on a plate and poured some mustard oil over them. They lit up the coal, added it to the drum filled with green chutney and closed the lid.

After giving it a stir, the 'aag wali chutney' was ready to eat. According to the video, the food stall was located in Jammu. Sharing the video, Saurabh gave it a caption that read, "Aag wali chutney also known as dhuni chutney. Where - Gulshan Naan, Jammu."

Reacting to the video, a few people called the aag wali chutney 'toxic'. Here are some of the reactions from the netizens-

Cancerous toxic food

That is equal to smoking 100 cigarettes at a time

Cancer chutney

Oh My God! What the hell! What about the coal ???

Badiya or Khao phir hospital jao

Who wants to consume this toxicity?

