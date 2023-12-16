Dog recreates Animal's 'Jamal Kudu' song, internet can't stop gasping. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/T SERIES, INSTAGRAM/EVERYTHINGAB Viral video of Jamal Kudu

Viral video: Abrar's entry song in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' movie 'Jamal Kudu' has taken the internet by storm. The song has been edited uniquely and creatively by memers, while creators are making funny content which are going viral on social media. One such video of a dog which is said to be old, but has been fit into the song. The Internet cannot stop laughing and reacting to the video which has now gone viral.

What’s there in the video?

In the video, a dog is seen walking on the streets with a class half filled with water kept on his nose. The most striking part of the video is that the dog maintains the balance between the nose and the pace of his walk such that the water does not spill, just like the character Abrar who danced with the glass half filled on his head in the movie.

The video was shared by a page on Instagram, named ‘everythingaboutnepal’

Users react

The post was shared on December 6 and has so far garnered over 3.5 million likes on Instagram while over 15k comments have been posted, some of them very hilarious.

“Chalne ka tarika thoda casual h,” a user commented with reference to another viral video.

“lord doggy,” another user commented.

Another user said, "Side effects of Animal on animals."

"Animal in real life," another wrote.

