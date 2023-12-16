Viral video: Ravi Shastri makes rare fumble at toss time during Australia vs Pakistan test series opener

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar

Ravi Shastri is a name that needs no introduction in the cricketing world, where he has voiced some extraordinary moments in the commentary box, including that of the 2011 World Cup final night when MS Dhoni led India past the target with an iconic six. The former India all-rounder fills that extra energy and punch into his words that brings alive commentary in the cricket match. However, in a rare occurrence, Shastri made a fumble during the toss time in the Australia vs Pakistan test series opener on December 14 in Perth. The video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

Shastri is back in the commentary box after relinquished his position as India coach, is currently commentating in the Australia vs Pakistan test series in Perth.

What’s there in the video?

Shastri was at the toss time introducing the captains when he fumbled.

"We are in Western Australia at the magnificent Optus Stadium here in Perth. The pace of...bounce and pace. We are going to come up to toss time in the West Test...," Ravi Shastri was heard as saying in a video shared by Fox Cricket on Instagram.

Batting first, Australia put up a good total on the board, and scored 487/10.

Users react

"It happens in every profession, even the best have a rare bad day," a user commented on the post.

