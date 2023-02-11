Viral video of cheetah hunting deer like a ninja leaves netizens jaw-dropped. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@SAKET_BADOLA Viral video: Cheetah hunts deer

The internet is filled with fascinating nature videos, and among them, those that showcase ape predators hunting are always intriguing to watch. While usually, these videos feature tigers or lions, a clip is going crazy viral on social media that showcases the incredible agility of a cheetah - and it will surely leave you in awe.

The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Saket Badola, and it shows a cheetah jumping out of the bushes to chase a deer. The deer tries to escape by jumping over the cheetah, but the big cat performs an amazing backflip and manages to catch the deer. The video concludes with the cheetah dragging its prey after a successful hunt.

"Agility is a desirable survival-linked trait in the wild (….and in life) !!," the IFS officer tweeted. The video has received around 60k views and 2,400 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Navy veteran Manan Bhatt commented on the post saying, "The nine lives of a cat hold true, only due to their agile body and light footing." "Thats well planned and perfectly executed.. Amazing timing," another user commented. A third user wrote, "For a second, I was rooting for the deer." "Almost like a ninja," a fourth user wrote.

