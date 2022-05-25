Villages are like this: Mahesh Babu's memes feat Panchayat 2 go viral; netizens mock actor's films

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRINCE8BX Mahesh Babu's memes feat Panchayat 2

Mahesh Babu's memes with a mix of Panchayat 2 have taken over Twitter. In the viral memes, Abhishek Tripathi, the Panchayat secretary in the recently released web show 'Panchayat 2', is seen attempting to open Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's eyes to the realities of the Indian village. "Villages are like this, not like the ones you see in movies," the message says in several jokes been shared online.

Mahesh Babu has been a soft target for many trolls on social media since he stated during one of his media interactions that Bollywood could not afford him. It's worth noting that Mahesh Babu's films tend to have simple plots that avoid even briefly addressing political, caste-based, and other complex issues. That is why sloppy films like 'Srimanthudu' and 'Maharshi,' as well as the recently released 'SVP' seem to offend discerning audiences.

Check out funny memes here:

Despite the debate and defence of his fans, Mahesh Babu is also being chastised for his monotonous, 'message-oriented' films.

Meanwhile, 'Panchayat 2' has become a huge hit on Prime Video, depicting a realistic rural drama and referring to the Indian village as a "real place with real people," according to critics. The second season delves deeper into the life at the village of Phulera and the new challenges it brings for Abhishek, the engineer turned Panchayat secretary.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu's films 'Srimanthudu' and 'Maharshi' romanticised the daily grind and oversimplified rural issues, leading to comparisons of his films to 'real' rural stories on social media sites.

-- IANS inputs