Tomato price hike invites hilarious memes and jokes; Netizens search for 'bina tamatar ka khana'

The price of tomatoes has been skyrocketing in many parts of the country. The market price has become Rs 80-100 per Kg as supplies were hit due to heavy rains. This hike has resulted in a lot of difficulty in ordinary households as tomato is one of the most used items while preparing food. Social media is now abuzz with various posts involving the price rise, which include some hilarious memes.

Reacting to this, a user said, "Because who doesn't love paying a fortune for healthy food? Tomatoes are the new gold, folks." Another added, "It's unfortunate that tomato prices are on the rise, but let's not make light of the situation. Instead of joking about it, we should find ways to cope with the hike. Perhaps we can use alternatives like ketchup for the time being. #TomatoPrice #टमाटर" Some also asked and searched for things that can be cooked without tomatoes.

The price of the tomato crossed Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru and Raipur. Tomato prices are ruling high since pre-Monsoon rains in most retail markets of the country but there has been a sharp rise in northern states due to continuous rains on Monsoon arrival. In the northern region, retail prices of tomatoes were ruling in the range of Rs 30-80 per kg, while that in western region at Rs 30-85 per kg and at Rs 39-80 per kg in the eastern region.

