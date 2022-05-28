'The Conjuring' haunted house sold for $1.5M: New owner moved in but not allowed to live | Inside pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WSJREALESTATE The Conjuring house

The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie 'The Conjuring' has been sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price. The house is one of US' most notoriously haunted houses. Paranormal investigators Jenn and Cory Heinzen had bought the roughly 3,100-square-foot house in 2019 for $4,39,000. A Boston developer has bought the 18th-century home in Burrillville and plans to keep it open to the public.

"This purchase is personal for me," buyer Jacqueline Nunez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. "It's not a real estate development. It's around my own beliefs."

Nunez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook through a live event.

Image Source : FB/THE FARM ON ROUND TOP ROAD The Conjuring

Nunez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

Image Source : TWITTER/@WSJREALESTATE The Conjuring house

The Wall Street Journal reported that the couple received several offers for the three-bedroom home. “We got a lot of ridiculous bids, but the people refused to be interviewed,” said Ms Heinzen.

Image Source : TWITTER/@WSJREALESTATE The Conjuring house

The couple then insisted on interviewing potential buyers as a condition to sell the property. They also put forth some other conditions, which included that the buyers do not live in the house for what they claim is the buyer's protection.

Image Source : TWITTER/@WSJREALESTATE The Conjuring house

Nunez said she is not afraid of the house. "I don't believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me," she said. "I look forward to experiencing things."

Image Source : TWITTER/@WSJREALESTATE The Conjuring house

The movie wasn’t filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

-with AP inputs