Shocking video of UP teacher getting massage from student in class goes viral; faces suspension

Viral Video: A teacher in Uttar Pradesh had to bear a serious consequence after her shocking video of her receiving a hand massage from a student inside a classroom surfaced on the internet. The video was extensively shared on social media platforms and in no time became viral. The government primary school assistant teacher was suspended on Wednesday after she received a lot of backlash on Twitter. Reportedly the incident took place in UP's Hardoi district. Check out the viral video below:

In the video, the teacher can be seen sitting on a chair and getting her arms massaged by one of the students. The teacher can be seen relaxing and having a water bottle in her hand. She is also seen giving some instructions to the students.

Netizens reactions

The video garnered a lot of backlash on Twitter and several users called out the teacher. A user wrote, "In jaiso ke wajah se hi sarkari school badnaam hai ..inko to naukri se hi nikaal dena chahiye ....bachche se kaam kara rahi hai." Another user said, "Ulta fulta kamo me up sabse age." A user also wrote, "Very bad habit.. dismiss..this miss..pionear..all teachers.."

Check out some more reactions below:

Reportedly, this is not the first case of her misconduct previously also a few complaints were made about her. Media reports suggest that a school headmaster, Archana Pandey, had reported about the conduct of the school teacher sometime back. The matter was reported to Basic Shiksha Adhikari, VP Singh.

