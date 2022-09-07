Rajpath's new name is Kartavya Path: Check out before and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Before and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

Rajpath's new name is Kartavya Path: The government has decided to rename Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as 'Kartavya Path'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch in Delhi, which has been renovated under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security. Before and after photos of the Central Vista Avenue have surfaced online. They show new and improved structures along with renovated stone pavements and cleaner walkways. Take a look:

Image Source : INDIA TVBefore and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

Image Source : INDIA TVBefore and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

Image Source : INIDA TVBefore and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

Image Source : INDIA TVBefore and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

Image Source : INDIA TVBefore and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

Image Source : INDIA TVBefore and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

Image Source : INDIA TVBefore and after photos of Delhi's Central Vista

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new residence of the prime minister, a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

Rajpath was formerly known as Kingsway. It is the celebrated venue of the Republic Day parade every year and stretches through Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), an executing agency of the project, has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and according to the plan, they will not be allowed to sell their items to visitors in the garden area. A senior official told PTI there would be two blocks near the India Gate and each block has eight shops, adding that some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls.

But people would miss only one thing -- food will not be allowed on the lawns from India Gate to Man Singh Road.

The stretch will open for the public after 20 months. On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the public.

Don't miss these:

After Kacha Badam, this Bhopal vendor's quirky viral song to sell salty mixtures impresses netizens ​

IND vs SL: Netizens wish Arshdeep Singh had played under MS Dhoni after India lost to Sri Lanka ​

Read More Trending News