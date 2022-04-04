Funny Imran Khan memes go viral as Pakistan’s political drama soars high, netizens have a field day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WAJI_TWEET Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

The political situation in Pakistan is witnessing an upheaval. As the political scenario is rapidly getting heated up in Pakistan, social media users are making memes on Pakistan’s crisis to light up people’s moods. Imran has been working very hard towards conducting a fresh round of elections after dissolving the parliament.

For the unversed, the present Assembly of Pakistan has been dissolved by President Arif Alvi on the advice of Khan. This has made the upcoming parliamentary polls inevitable in the country within 90 days. This also gave a brief advantage to Khan to hold on to the Prime Minister's post.

Politically, Pakistan is an important territory and a region of interest for the US, China and India. Any political change in Pakistan is sure to stir things up in the territory. Meanwhile, social media has stirred up memes as people try to make the most of the current crisis in Pakistan. Some are making fun of Khan, who is at the centre of this mess.

Not only Twitterati, but Imran Khan’s wife also took a dig at the situation and called him a ‘’mad man’’ who is “not only risking treason for himself but also putting a nuclear state in unstable chaos”