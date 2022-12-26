New York paralyzed by winter snow storm; videos and photos of houses buried in snow go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Videos and photos of houses buried in snow go viral

The US has been experiencing brutal cold waves and snow storms with Buffalo, New York being paralyzed by snow. Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning on Sunday to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 34 people across the US. Many people have been stuck at their offices and other places and videos are going viral on the internet. The heaping snow drifts have even knocked out power in several hundred homes. The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions.

Some 1,707 domestic and international flights were canceled on Sunday. Freezing conditions and day-old power outages had people scrambling to get to anywhere that had heat amid what is claimed to be the longest sustained blizzard conditions ever. Streets have been covered with thick blankets of snow as high as the SUVs and there isn't any options to move or travel out of the house.

Check out the videos here-

(With inputs from AP)

Read More Trending News