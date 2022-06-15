Ms Marvel fans hail Muslim representation in Marvel Studios series, say 'this is the real us'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stills from Ms Marvel episode 2

Ms Marvel, the latest from the house of Marvel Studios, has just premiered its second episode. Fans have been all praise for the show. It shows the life of a Muslim family in USA and how teenage girl Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) embraces her identity and culture while growing up abroad. The series has been one of the most inclusive shows from Marvel yet, with South Asians making not only the major cast but also the crew.

Fans react to Ms Marvel latest episode

Ms Marvel episode 2 has premiered on Disney+Hotstar. There are scenes showing women wearing hijab in the US. Gatherings where Muslim iconography is on full display. The series, which also references Partition, has already caught the attention of Marvel’s South Asian fans, particularly those living in India and Pakistan, for its numerous Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan mentions, its positive focus on Islam as a religion and the familiar areas of conflict between parents and their children.

One of the social media users said, "I am very glad that Marvel isn't shying away from Kamala's religion at all and they're showing us more and more of her as a Muslim that's going to be such impactful representation (sic)."

"#MsMarvel episode 2 is a brilliantly fun exploration of Kamala, her social life, struggles, family and how that all wraps into her finding her place as a superhero. I can't help but wish this had come out with the first episode as I feel this has alleviated many issues I had (sic)."

Kevin Feige calls Kamala Khan 'relatable character'

Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, shared that Ms Marvel was of particular delight to him. He also said that Kamala Khan is one of the most relatable characters in the MCU. "Alongside Peter Parker, Kamala Khan is one of our most relatable characters. She is a normal, fun kid thrust into a remarkably rich, new mythology that takes her to exciting places where she discovers truths about her past and family."

